The start of COVID gave me too much and not enough time to figure out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. When applying to Iowa State University, I remember applying as a psychology major. I went from psychology to elementary education, to music education, to chemistry; and now here I am, one semester into college as an elementary education major with endorsements in math, science, and coaching.
As a first-generation student, college is something I will forever be grateful for, and I have yet to regret my decision to switch majors. I chose higher education because I want something more for myself. I want to be able to live my life with a career that makes me happy, which is teaching. I know college isn’t for everybody, and it was something I had to consider before applying, but I know that I will look back in 10 years and thank myself for deciding to attend Iowa State.
College has shown me to be passionate about my future life, and the amount of opportunities I have been presented while being here is something I could never have if I didn’t enroll. The Hixson half-tuition scholarship I received gave me the ability to attend ISU, and I know that without my hard work through high school, I wouldn’t be here. That high of a scholarship is pushing me to excel and create something more for myself.