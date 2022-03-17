As an Iowan, I get a lot of political mail. It seems like even when there’s not an election, I still get flyers from groups hiding behind some fancy name that doesn’t represent who they really are. I’m writing this letter today because I just received one of those fancy postcards — this time, though, instead of just tossing it in the trash like I usually do, I decided to share my frustrations with my fellow voters.
There is an organization supporting a person running here locally in a Republican primary. These folks aren’t from Anamosa or Bellevue or anywhere in between. It turns out, they’re a bunch of Washington, D.C., people, funded with dark money and pushing an agenda.
Why would these people care about a state house race in Jones and Jackson Counties? Well, the group, AFP, Americans for Prosperity, is funded by the Koch brothers, advocating for big oil and more importantly, against biofuels, farmers, consumers, taxpayers- pretty much our whole community.
I think any state house candidate who says they want to represent us and our values, but is accepting help, money and support from some Washington D.C. think tank, may not be the person that I want representing me in Des Moines.
As a Jones County Republican, it’s always been an easy choice for me to support Representative Lee Hein. I see Lee and his family at the co-op, at church, at the grocery store and everywhere in between. I know that Lee will be advocating for the down-home Iowa values of hard work, personal responsibility, taking care of family, and working tirelessly to try to improve the lives of the people that he represents. Character is defined as, “what you do when no one is looking.” Well folks, I am looking, and I hope you are too!
We need someone representing us, the hard-working people of Jackson and Jones County, not some special interest in DC. I hope you’ll join me and many others in supporting Lee Hein in the Republican Primary on June 7th. Thank you.