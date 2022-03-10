I have known Lee Hein for almost 40 years. I watched him assume the management responsibilities for the family farming business when he was in his mid-20s. He faced the many challenges of the 80s with common sense and skills typical of those beyond his years and experience. His success is evident in the current strength of that corporation
Lee applied that same deliberate, reasonable approach in his service to the Monticello school district as member and president of the board of education. The excellent reputation of the Monticello Community School District is further proof of his management skills. He has continued to use his fiscal management abilities as chairman of the Iowa House Ways and Means Committee by establishing and maintaining a surplus in the state’s bank account.
I served as Lee’s treasurer for the first five years he was in the state house. The source of donations received and the personalities attending his fundraisers were evidence of his allegiance to his constituents and the admirable principles they embody
Lee Hein has not forgotten nor waivered from his dedication to those that represent the heart and soul of the State of Iowa and have contributed so much to its well-being. A vote for Lee is a vote for the continued good health currently enjoyed by our great state!