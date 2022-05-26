I am writing this letter as a former Department of Corrections/Anamosa State Penitentiary employee.
Over the past two plus years ASP employees have endured unimaginable challenges to include the COVID crisis, the tragic murder of 2 staff and an on-going critical staff shortage. These employees quietly continue to do their best to serve us as citizens of Iowa, but they are tired and embattled and it seems like there is no relief in sight. Through all of these trials, I know of only one area legislator who has reached out and spent time at ASP to support staff and that is Representative Lee Hein.
Representative Hein’s involvement includes having toured the facility on several occasions to gain a better understanding of the difficult work that is done within those walls. When the most horrific of tragedies occurred last year, Lee worked to pass legislation aiding the victim’s families. He did this quietly, without fanfare or grandiose media events on the steps of the facility, simply doing what was right and needed to be done.
Iowa State House District 66 is a contested race between two incumbent Republicans with no Democratic candidate vying for this seat. I urge everyone to vote in the June 7th Republican Primary and respectfully ask that you vote for Lee Hein as our Representative in the Iowa House. I believe Lee is our best choice to protect the interests of our Jones County community and the dedicated staff at ASP.
