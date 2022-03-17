On February 25, local legislators held a public forum in Anamosa. Senator Carrie Koelker and Representative Lee Hein attended; Senator Zumbach and Representative Bradley did not.
Koelker and Hein were asked a question about legislation that would restore collective bargaining rights to Department of Corrections (DOC) workers, including those at the Anamosa Penitentiary. In 2017, the legislature stripped DOC bargaining rights while allowing other public safety employee to retain theirs.
Hein responded that he was aware of, and was still studying, the legislation. Koelker, on the other hand, responded, “I don’t even know these files, to be honest.” When questioned further if they would support corrections officers as being seen as public safety workers, Representative Hein stated, “Yes, I would.” Sadly, Senator Koelker answered, “We’re not going to be opening that can of worms any time soon.”
I commend Representative Hein if he would like to see this situation corrected. However, Senator Koelker’s comments are perplexing. She represents Jones County and is unaware of legislation that would help to guarantee prison workers’ rights and safety? She doesn’t want to open a can of worms? To protect our workers, shouldn’t Koelker be wielding the biggest can opener that she can find?