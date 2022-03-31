The Lawrence Community Center opened up in 1990. It is part of the Anamosa Parks and Recreation Department. Its slogan has always been “something for everyone.” I found this to be true in the 10 years that I have worked there.
The Lawrence family Ray, Roy and Marion donated money for this center. It has turned into a community treasure for Anamosa.
There have been four directors of the LCC: Scott Kelly, Warren Spurgeon, Tyler Laing and Shelly Carr. I have worked for: Scott, Tyler and Shelly.
The current Anamosa Parks Board members are: Heath Engelbart (president), Jason Wagner, JoAnn Hinz, Nancy Shaffer, Mindy Brown, Hailee Adams and Martha Rowland (honorary).
I have seen many unique things at the LCC such as: meeting President Bill Clinton and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, attended Anamosa High School Veterans Day luncheons, Ryan Norlin Pumpkinfests, Christmas Tree Walks, Supper with Santa, LCC Spook Parade, Post Prom activities, Father/Daughter Dances, graduation/ birthday/anniversary parties, auctions, craft shows, school foundation fundraisers, reunions, Thanksgiving Day community meals and wedding receptions to name some things.
The LCC contains: two meeting rooms, two kitchens, two racquetball courts, gymnasium with six basketball hoops, weight room and cardio room for the community to utilize. It is also responsible for the Anamosa swimming pool, eight ball fields and nine city parks.
Other events the LCC sponsors are youth flag football, soccer camps, basketball camps, little league baseball, blastball, T-ball and adult leagues: volleyball, racquetball and men’s basketball.
This past Veterans Day luncheon, I had the privilege to visit with many Veterans and Ray “Bubba” Sorenson who was our guest speaker at the AHS Annual Veterans Day Assembly. Ray is the artist of the Freedom Rocks. Ray painted the Jones County Freedom Rock in Stone City. The LCC is a perfect place for such events.
The new weight room and cardio room was built in 2012 by AHS shop students. The Jones County Endowment Grant, memory money from Jason Pillard’s family and community members, helped finance this new addition.
I have worked many wedding receptions over the years, and people from across the country have attended these. Many people have commented on how nice our facility is and how reasonable our rates are. They have also stated that we are lucky to have a facility like this for a town our size.
A couple years ago, a man walked into the LCC and was asking questions about our facility. Shelly and I answered all his questions, then he said he was possibly interested in renting out our gymnasium for a politician to speak in. I asked him who this politician was, and he replied “I can’t say right now.” I told him if I guess will you let me know if I am right? I guessed Joe Biden, and this man shook his head up and down. That is one interesting thing about working at the LCC, you never know who may be coming through the front door.