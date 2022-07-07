On June 20, 1782, the Second Continental Congress selected the bald eagle as the national symbol of the United States. This was finalized by Secretary of Congress Charles Thompson from design suggestions by Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin.
Bald eagles live only in North America. Each year, June 20 is declared National Eagle Day. The bald eagle can be found on: the Iowa and military flags, gold coins, the silver dollar, the half dollar, the quarter and on the Great Seal of the United States.
Twice at our Anamosa High School Annual Veterans Day Assembly, we had the privilege of seeing an American Bald Eagle. These two eagles’ names are Spirit and Liberty. They live at S.O.A.R. (Saving Our Avian Resources) Center in Dedham.
Kay Neumann, the director of S.O.A.R., brought these two beautiful bald eagles for our veterans, students and community to see.
Kay spoke about our national bird. One thing that was very alarming was to hear about bald eagles that were dying from lead poisoning. This is mainly from lead slug fragments used by deer hunters and lead sinkers used for fishing. The bald eagles swallow these lead pieces, and, if enough are ingested, this will kill them.
There are an estimated 316,000 bald eagles in the world and nearly half are thought to have some degree of lead poisoning.
I asked Kay if there was a safer bullet to use, she said “Yes, copper bullets don’t harm the eagles.” She also said, “These bullets fly more true and farther than the lead bullets.”
The American Eagle Foundation said, “Americans have the right to the sport of hunting but we urge them to join us in protecting our national bird.”
In 1972, the pesticide DDT was banned for use on farm crops because it was killing our bald eagles.
In 1991, lead was banned from waterfowl hunting; however, it is still used in ammunition for upland hunting, shooting sports and in fishing tackle.
In 2019, the state of California used lead-free bullets, and hunting no longer posed a threat of lead poisoning to our bald eagles living in that state.
Years ago, I sent letters to the U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Congressman Bruce Braley and Jim Nussle. These three men were our guest speakers at past Veterans Day Assemblies. I informed them that two other special guests honored the same stage as they had. They were American Bald Eagles.
I asked these men to work together and petition legislation that would outlaw the use of lead bullets to help save our national bird. Kay has worked very hard over the years to pass such legislation.
We need to ban lead bullets and sinkers like we did the pesticide DDT fifty years ago. Our national bird American Bald Eagle deserves this respect.
President John F. Kennedy said this about the bald eagle, “The fierce beauty and proud independence of this great bird aptly symbolizes the strength and freedom of America.”