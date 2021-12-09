Anamosa High School just honored our veterans with their 27th Annual Veterans Day Assembly. I believe this tradition is the most impressive amongst all Iowa high schools.
I want to thank our school board, administrators, AHS student council advisors Andrew Eley and Christine Samuelson along with the student council members and AHS band and choir for continuing this honorable event.
Some of our past guest speakers have been Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force Robert Gaylor, Major General Charles Metcalf, Past National President of the AMVETS Charles Taylor, five Sullivan Brothers relative Kelly Sullivan Loughren, Brigadier General Walter Saur, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, U.S. Congressman Jim Nussle, U.S. Congressman Bruce Braley, Colonel Werner Hellmer, Vietnam veteran Ron Dirks, Iraq Veteran Jay Soupene, U.S. Army Colonel Michael Hauser and U.S. Air Force Captain Amber Luckstead.
Some of our past events have been: 15 fly-ins with the Chinook helicopter, five fly-overs by two F-16 Jets, two American bald eagles, The Moving Wall, which is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and the release of a dozen white doves at the Lawrence Community Center for the veterans and community luncheon.
This year’s guest speaker was Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II, the artist of the Freedom Rocks who just painted the Stone City rock this past summer. There are 12 veterans painted on our Jones County Freedom Rock. Becky DirksHaugsted, a veteran of Desert Shield/Desert Storm, is the only living veteran portrayed on our Freedom Rock.
I want to thank this year’s Chinook Helicopter flight crewmembers: Major Brian Deets, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Welvaert, Warrant Officer 1 Jonathan Kinney, Master Sergeant Todd Isley, Master Sergeant Layne Marti and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Corey Crain for all his support and continuing Shad Myers Anamosa Chinook helicopter fly-ins legacy. The last thing one of the pilots told me just before their take off from the Anamosa Middle School was “See you next year.”
These Veterans Day Assemblies have been life changing for me. I have witnessed all 27 Anamosa High School Annual Veterans Day Assemblies. These assemblies have allowed me to work with my brother Jim who is a Desert Shield / Desert Storm Veteran, my wife Shelby and our three sons: Nathan, Sean & Skylar who have served on our AHS Student Council for a combined 9 years and have helped plan these Veterans Day Assemblies along with their classmates.
Our students have been honored to have met some veterans who have served in: WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Operation Iraqi Freedom along with many other veterans.
I have learned many things from our veterans. This year, a friend of mine, Terry Fairbanks, told me he was an AHS classmate of William Rees. They both served in Vietnam. Terry told me while he was in Vietnam, he heard his friend William lost his life there. Our Anamosa AMVETS Post 110 is named after William. Terry was the first veteran honored at the Jones County Courthouse Veterans Plaque Project.