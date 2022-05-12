On June 7, Republican voters will go to the polls to select a candidate to represent the Republican party for Iowa House district 66 on the ballot in the November elections. Both men have served in the Iowa House of Representatives but due to redistricting are now running against each other to determine who will represent the people of Jones County and most of Jackson County on the Republican ticket in the newly mapped District 66.
A key issue separating the two candidates will be the right to life, a tenet of the Republican platform and an issue that both candidates say they support, but actions speak louder than words, and voting records don’t lie.
In 2021, the Iowa House proposed and voted on House Joint Resolution 5. This bill that would allow Iowans to vote on a constitutional amendment to the Iowa constitution that would stipulate that Iowa does not recognize abortion as a right and would not require public funding for same. Lee Hein was one of three Republican representatives who voted against allowing the proposal on the ballot in November. Steve Bradley voted in favor of placing the proposed amendment on the ballot. Steve voted in favor of protecting the Right to Life. (You can see how all the legislators voted by visiting the following website: https://legiscan.com/IA/rollcall/HJR5/id/1124382 .)
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Steve Bradley for House District 66.