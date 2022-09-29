What would historians say Iowa can take pride in being known for?
Corn and pork production?
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Cyclones?
An educational system steeped in excellence?
The truth today is Iowa’s public schools have been on the “losing team” for about 20+ years when it comes to funding public education. According to the National Center for Education, Iowa spent more per pupil than the national average in the 1970s-80s as compared to now. In the 1990s, Iowa was $453 below the national average in money spent per pupil. The most recent data from 2018-19 statistics indicate that shortfall has now grown to $1254 less spent.
What’s the consequence for this lack of funding?
Let’s start with national rankings in achievement. US News and World Report, one of the most well-known organizations for education rankings, lists Iowa at no. 24! Margaret Buckton with the Iowa School
Finance Information Services says in regard to NAEP(Natl Assessment of Education Progress), “In the 1990s, Iowa ranked in the top five in just about every comparisons of reading and math scores. The 2019 NAEP data shows Iowa falling to the middle of the pack.”
Any more consequences due to lack of funding?
In our Republican led legislature since 2011 (DM Register, Nov. 2018), state supplemental aid (the amount of new money available to schools) has dropped to 1.73 percent per year. That’s less than inflation, which rose 1.81 percent annually on average from 2011 to 2018, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. That has led to staff/ budget cuts and discontinuation of programs for many districts.
In 2004, the state of Iowa was looking for a source of “pride” to put on the new state’s quarter. “Foundation in Education” was selected because it was deemed in something our state has taken pride in for a long time. Do we need to replace this motto with, “We’re feelin’ great just being average?”