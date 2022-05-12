As cattlemen, our full-time job is to raise cattle. In our spare time, we promote our product. Jones County Cattlemen, founded in 1938, is “all about beef,” and its primary focuses include: beef promotion, industry education and membership development. In celebration of “Beef Month” in Iowa, the Jones County Cattlemen would like to highlight its involvement in Jones County and surrounding counties.
Jones County Cattlemen frequently grill at community events. In January, Jones County Cattlemen head east for the Jackson County Cattlemen’s banquet. The annual gathering features ribeye steaks, which are prepared by Jones County Cattlemen. The organization also grills for the Dubuque County Cattlemen’s Banquet, area churches and Midwest celebrities, including AgriTalk’s Chip Flory and The Big Show’s Andy Peterson.
Then in March, Jones County Cattlemen host its annual banquet. The event, which is open to members and non-members alike, reflects upon and celebrates the beef cattle industry. Recognition is also given to a cattle producer who is active within the beef industry, and students receive scholarships to help them further their education. Following its banquet, Jones County Cattlemen host a marketing meeting, which provides key market insight to its producer members.
As spring rolls around, Jones County Cattlemen pull the grill out of storage and prepare for grilling season. Jones County Cattlemen proudly support other community-based organizations, including a couple dedicated to similar causes such as Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. The organization prioritizes giving and assisting the communities it serves by donating $1,500 in beef certificates to five area food banks.
As mentioned earlier, Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed May as “Beef Month” in Iowa. To celebrate, Jones County Cattlemen mimicked Iowa’s Best Burger Contest and named The Grove Bar & Grill in Scotch Grove as Jones County’s Best Burger. We encourage you to dine at The Grove Bar & Grill and other local eateries serving beef during May Beef Month. Additionally, we recognized N&N Trailer as our 2022 Friend of the Industry. The Nagel Family, who owns N&N Trailer, has been a tremendous supporter of the Jones County Cattlemen and a proponent of youth involvement at the county level.
During the summer months, Jones County Cattlemen host a Performance Beef Show. The show brings in around 30 to 40 head of cattle. On July 4, you can find Jones County Cattlemen handing out beef sticks at parades in the area, including Cascade, Monticello and Oxford Junction.
Additionally, we plan to hand out beef sticks to beef show participants and onlookers at the Wyoming Fair. We also hand out beef sticks during the parade and donate $1,500 worth of beef to the fair’s food stand. And, of course, we’ll be at the Great Jones County Fair in late July. We look forward to seeing you at the beef show, 4-H Beef Stand and/or Prime Steer Show.
The Prime Steer Show is open to anyone with a market ready steer, and the top prize is $1,000. We proudly supply the 4-H Food Stand with all of the beef it serves during the fair and hand out beef sticks to those attending the beef show.
Other events to look forward to include our member appreciation golf outing and cattle-handling clinic. You can attend one or both of those events in August. As a reminder, Jones County Cattlemen will start accepting applications for its Heifer Program in early September.
The program, designed for students in grades seven, eight, nine, 10 or 11, provides one individual with three bred heifers. Upon completion of the program, the recipient will pay us for 80% of the initial cost of the heifers and retain ownership of his or her herd. Lilly Stoll, Monticello, was our 2021 Jones County Heifer Program recipient. You can track her progress by following Jones County Cattlemen on Facebook.
We encourage you to support your Jones County Cattlemen in a variety of ways this month. Whether it be at a farm-to-table dinner or local locker, we hope you will buy your beef in Jones County during May Beef Month. To learn more about Jones County Cattlemen, follow us on Facebook!