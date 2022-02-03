At January’s Oxford Junction City Council meeting, the mayor and a council member thanked the two city maintenance employees “for their outstanding work on keeping the streets clear during our snow events.”
Talk about a snow job.
On December 28, after the first “snow event,” I scooped deep snow from my driveway only to find that the street adjacent to it had not been plowed.
I checked a security camera and, indeed, a city truck had plowed the westbound lane of my street and returned down the eastbound lane, only to veer back into the westbound lane when it got near my driveway.
I waited for the plow to return; it didn’t. So, I paid a hard-working autistic neighbor to remove the snow on the street in front of my driveway.
Two days later, I was outdoors when, as usual, a city truck approached. I stopped city maintenance manager Kevin Bahnsen and mentioned what had occurred.
Mr. Bahnsen, as usual, was snide. And even though I told him the situation had been handled two days before, he spat, “I’ll do it now! And I hope you take your pills!”
As he drove away, it sounded like he yelled obscenities. Again, this is on camera.
City Clerk Stacia Hansen, too, has ridiculed my disability to the point where she tried to convince me that a neighbor of mine doesn’t exist. In the past, she has gaslighted me mercilessly, and when I got upset, she claimed that was further proof that I was unbalanced.
But I didn’t need “my pills” on December 28th and 30th. I needed city employees to behave like professionals and do the jobs my property tax dollars pay them to do.
I needed a city government that does something besides reward bullies with snow jobs and pay raises. I needed public servants who don’t mock, stalk and verbally abuse the very people who pay their salaries.
Oxford Junction has a massive bullying problem. City government should be listening to bullied citizens instead of encouraging bullies.