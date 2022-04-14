Last year, the 4-year graduation rate in Iowa was 90.2%. Better than the national average, but what about the other 10%? One out of every 10 students is far too many to not address. I believe we can do better than that. What if the remaining percentage of kids who couldn’t complete their degree in the ‘typical’ four years were given a better opportunity, more suited for them? I believe ESAs would offer more of those life-changing opportunities to those who need them most.
ESAs, or education savings accounts, might be a new term for some but have been around in many other states for a while. It allows education dollars to follow the student, which gives parents other choices if they see their child is not thriving in the current school they are in. School is not a one size fits all approach, after all. As a parent, I know from experience how different even my own kids are from one another!
Some may ask about the impact on public schools. Well, only a portion of the state funds would follow the child, and the local and federal funds remain behind. That means more per-pupil spending dollars are made available in the public school. As public-school teacher to student ratios improves, many other things improve as well, including standardized test scores. Children thrive when placed in the educational program that best suits them, and for some, that is public schools. However, for those 10% who struggle to graduate in their current environment, ESAs could open doors that were not there before.
In the end, deciding whether we will pass ESAs comes down to the impact it will have on the children. How do we as parents receive more choices to help our children thrive and allow for the best educational environment for each student? ESAs seem like a great answer. If you would like to support more choices in education, please reach out to your legislators and let them know you want ESAs here in Iowa.