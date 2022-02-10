Five years ago, on Feb 18th, 2017, a fire started in our building, Thou Art Gallery on Main Street. Although they know the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments upstairs, they ruled out electrical as the cause, and ruled it as inclusive.
Thou Art Gallery is back and in full swing again. A huge Thank You to the Anamosa, Monticello and Martelle fire departments. Their efforts saved the other buildings on Main Street from the fire, although there was significant water and smoke damage. Our building, the old Niles and Watters Savings Bank, unfortunately, was deemed a total loss.
However, after quite some time, we were able to find a structural engineer in Galena, Ill. who was able to engineer a plan, with new I-beams, brick, and structural laminates, to allow us to save the old bank building. It sure helped having all the concrete and brick vaults to help support the building’s foundational strength.
And now, it is back, and not just a gallery, but also an event center with a commercial kitchen and even more classroom space. And upstairs, we now have two high-end loft apartments.
Another large thank you to all the local contractors and suppliers in Anamosa and Monticello that made it possible to rebuild this wonderful old building from the 1800s. Whenever possible, we spent locally with great local businesspeople.
Now, five years later, we would like to celebrate that once again. We have a joyous and communal home for the arts in Jones County. So, please join us Friday, February 18th, from 4 p.m. to 8p.m., at the Gallery on Main Street in Anamosa.