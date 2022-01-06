As we begin a new year, this is a time for setting goals and launching new directions. A goal setting process is “essential” if an organization hopes to improve.
Schools frequently have goals associated with improving student achievement, facilities or possibly improving staff effectiveness with an instructional skill.
Many government organizations are beginning the budgeting process for the next fiscal year which begins July 1st. Prior to making budget commitments, the area cities and especially the county should identify one or two major goals to be achieved in the coming year. Most effective businesses do regular goal setting and link the many functions of the business to the organizational goals. Further, goals MUST have specific evidence collected and reported to the public regarding progress related to the goal. An organization which has clear goals is likely to be more effective.
As citizens we should expect Jones County and the cities within the county to report the goals, how it will be monitored and periodic progress. This process will lead to improved services and adapting to our changing context.
Both political parties will be conducting caucuses on February 7th at 7:00 p.m. You should attend the caucus of your choice and provide ideas related to goal setting for local governments. Further, contact your elected representatives to request that a formal goal setting process is launched.