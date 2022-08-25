Dear faculty/staff members of Monticello, Anamosa, Midland and Olin public schools:
I want to communicate my best wishes for a wonderful start to your school year. It takes cooks, secretaries, nurses, bus drivers, custodial/maintenance workers, associates, teachers and administrators to take the responsibility of educating our youth.
Democrats support all children receiving a fair and public education supported by Iowans tax dollars, no matter their religion, skin color, language, disability or gender. We also believe in fully funding schools to ensure staff members are paid competitively and materials/technology/broad band are in strong supply to achieve the Iowa Standards. We don’t support book bans.
It is possible that you are returning to your schools with shortages of teachers as some positions may not be filled. We acknowledge this will require everyone “filling in the gaps” to get through the school day with learning in every corner. We know you are not responsible for the teacher shortages in Iowa.
We recognize the COVID virus is still present in society. It is fair to think that you may become ill this year with no substitute teachers to take your place. Again, you may be asked to take on more responsibility than normally expected in a school day. You did not begin the COVID crisis to our schools.
Finally, we whole heartedly thank you for keeping our students safe each day. The rigor of practice for safety drills and intruder drills is a necessity in this unstable world. Your commitment to promote a safe, school culture while also risking your life for students is beyond measure. You are in no way responsible for the school violence that occurs across our nation. We know you love your students.
Elections are always important, but those coming in November 2022 will dictate your life as a public school employee for years to come. I encourage you to become familiar with the newly created Iowa Senate/House districts and with those candidates that support you. Be an informed voter!