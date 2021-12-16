Dan Helsper has a self-serving, evangelical view of Christianity.
I was always taught that if we live like Christ and love like Christ, then we will have eternal life. Whether you take this idea literally or metaphorically, it’s a wonderful thing.
The right to bear arms? Jesus saved a woman from being murdered by the laws (government) of his day, saying, “Let one who is without sin cast the first stone.”
This was not a political statement. It was a Christian one, straight from the mouth of Christ.
Jesus exhorted his disciples (as his followers are supposed to be) to defend themselves with only their faith and their wits: “Be ye therefore as wise as serpents, but as harmless as doves.”
The Samaritans of Christ’s world were maligned like so many ethnic groups today. But Jesus taught a parable about a good Samaritan. And he did so as a Christian, not a politician.
The idea that concerns about violence, racism, gender rights and immigration are necessarily “political” and not Christian is baffling. It makes me believe that Dan Helsper has not read his Bible, certainly not his New Testament.
It makes me believe that Dan Helsper is the one who is, to use his words, “unchurched,” and who spreads “hateful crap.”
Jesus himself was the child of immigrants who fled their homeland to save the life of their child (Jesus), so the idea that Christians should support a government that turns away immigrants is sheer hypocrisy, if not blasphemy.
When Mr. Helsper says Democrats foment hatred by addressing real problems in society, Mr. Helsper is lying, and there’s a commandment against that.
Oddly enough, there’s no commandment against being gay or transgender. Why do you suppose that is?
The people of Iowa may indeed be getting wise. If so, they will soon remove Republicans from positions of power before Republicans make it impossible for us to do so.