When Iowans are searching for a non-traditional candidate for political office, they need look no further than Eastern Iowa native Jessica Wiskus. Jessica is not a career politician; she is a teacher. She has not enjoyed watching our state and nation divide into two warring camps; instead, she has reached out to friends and neighbors to find common support for important issues facing Eastern Iowans: pipelines given access to our farmland for corporate gain; underfunding for schools that were once the nation’s best; elected officials who are listening to their national party instead of their constituents. These issues trouble Jessica greatly and prompted her to run for the newly created Iowa Senate District 42.

