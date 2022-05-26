I am a former resident and current land owner in Jones County. I have known Jon Zirkelbach for many years. He has been in office since 2014 and has done his best to serve you on the Board of Supervisors. He needs your support during the primary election on June 7.
To those of you who have to write a check to the Internal Revenue Service for taxes owed at the federal level, what do you think of when you write out the check and send it in? Covid is still causing a tax crater, hundreds of millions of dollars are being sent overseas, plus funding all the pet projects we never hear about.
At the county level, you can look around and see where your tax dollars are being spent. All you have to do is take a drive and look at county roads and big-ticket items like bridges. County dollars are also spent on social services, all the services at the courthouse, law enforcement, etc. It’s a deep list.
I believe in the conservative approach to spending those dollars, and I believe Jon Zirkelbach has done his best for you to help manage Jones County. He lives and works in the county, and I know he wishes to continue to serve its residents.
