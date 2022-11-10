Other Veterans Day assemblies Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SpringvilleSpringville’s Veterans Day program will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:15 a.m. in the secondary school gym.OlinOlin elementary’s Veterans Day assembly will be held at Nov. 11 at 2:40 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa football - Class 2A All-District: Eight Raiders named to All-District teamsPrairieMoon on Main completes remodelLiving in Iowa: Is Thurman, Iowa the home of a secret serial killer?Hawkeye Community College cross country: Gadient named Coach of the YearJones County passes EMS levy: Both Jones County and Brown Township go redPlay-by-Play has always been a passion for David WarringtonTwo local county parks expandingResidents escape fire destroying rural Central City homeAnamosa cross country - Ava Remley: Meeting the challengeSellnau to speak at assembly Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Ned and Cindy Rohwedder Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Engagement Jun 9, 2022 Birth Jun 9, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms