On May 17, support participating nonprofits in your community with a gift at GreatGiveDay.org.

Local nonprofits are essential for many people in Jones County – from providing necessities like food or clothing to contributing to the vibrant culture of our communities. To support this work, the Jones County Community Foundation engages its nonprofit partners to join Great Give Day, the largest day of giving in Eastern Iowa. In 2022, these local organizations raised over $12,000 in just 24 hours to help improve quality of life for all our residents.

