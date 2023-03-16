The 35th Annual Celebration of Agriculture Event will take place on Monday, March 27, at the DoubleTree in Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is one of the area’s largest agribusiness events, bringing together farmers, industry experts and the community to celebrate Iowa’s rich agricultural heritage.
The Celebration of Agriculture offers a unique opportunity for attendees to network and engage with agriculturalist from numerous agribusinesses in the surrounding Cedar Rapids area. This event features keynote speaker Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing (RCR), one of the most successful organizations in NASCAR. While Childress is well known for his contributions to the sport of NASCAR, what many people may not realize is that he has deep ties to agriculture. Childress is the proprietor of Childress Vineyards in Lexington, N.C. This Yadkin Valley winery covers 70 acres and features 15 grape varieties. Childress also owns the Yadkin River Angus, a black Angus cattle ranch located in Clemmons, N.C., which includes alfalfa corn and soybean acres. Attendees will learn how Richard has remained connected to his rural North Carolina roots and has used his success to give back to his community.
As a dynamic and engaging speaker, Richard continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams and to make a difference in the world.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting Richard Childress for the 35th annual Celebration of Agriculture,” Dwight Hughes, one of the founding members of the Celebration of Ag, said. “This event is an excellent opportunity for farmers, industry leaders, and members of the community to come together and celebrate the importance of Ag. It’s also an opportunity for us to showcase the role that agriculture plays in Iowa’s economy and the significant contributions that farmers make to our state and country.”
Tickets for the Celebration of Agriculture are on sale now, and attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event. For more information and to register, visit https:/www.cedarrapids.org/economicalliance-events/celebration-of-agriculture/.