A man who was selling drugs and bought stolen firearms while he was on supervised release from a 2020 firearm conviction was sentenced on April 6, 2023, to more than seven years in federal prison.
Timothy Rabineau, 48, from Oxford Junction received the prison term after a Nov. 1, 2022, guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Information from the sentencing hearing showed that on July 1, 2022, law enforcement officers searched Rabineau’s residence and found a drug ledger that showed Rabineau was distributing marijuana, THC vape cartridges, Xanax, Valium and acid. Officers also found two mason jars that held approximately thirty-five baggies containing 78.8 grams of marijuana. Six days later, officers searched Rabineau’s residence again after receiving information that he had bought two handguns that were stolen from Theisen’s in Maquoketa by another individual on July 3, 2022. Officers recovered a case containing the two stolen firearms and an additional firearm. Rabineau admitted he bought the two stolen firearms. At the time, Rabineau was still on supervised release from his 2020 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rabineau was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Rabineau was sentenced to a total of 88 months’ imprisonment comprised of 64 months’ imprisonment for the new crimes and a consecutive sentence of 24 months’ imprisonment for the supervised release violations. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Rabineau is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
These cases were investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Maquoketa Police Department.
