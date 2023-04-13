A man who was selling drugs and bought stolen firearms while he was on supervised release from a 2020 firearm conviction was sentenced on April 6, 2023, to more than seven years in federal prison.

Timothy Rabineau, 48, from Oxford Junction received the prison term after a Nov. 1, 2022, guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

