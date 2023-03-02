Anamosa
The Anamosa City Council approved a measure to continue ongoing efforts to improve accessibility at Wapsi-Ana Park.
Previously, the city and the Anamosa Rotary Club were awarded funds to get a sidewalk over to the shelter in the park. The sidewalk was funded as part of a second round of community grants handed out by the Anamosa Community Foundation. The Rotary Club and the City of Anamosa received funding for $3,400 to help with a joint sidewalk project in Wapsi-Ana Park. The sidewalk will be installed running up to the shelter by the horseshoe pits and make it handicap accessible.
The goal of installing that sidewalk was to make the shelter more accessible. In addition to making it easier for the elderly, the new sidewalk would also assist those bringing strollers or coolers into the park with a flared entrance from the street. In conjunction with that project, a motion was sought Feb. 27 to get extra handicap spots added to either side of that new sidewalk.
“It’s come to the realization from our discussions that there’s really no handicap parking around that area,” city administrator Michon Jackson said.
The only other handicapped parking spaces were over by the entrance to the pool. There was some discussion whether the two spots would be enough, but the council decided more spots could be added later if it was seen to still be a need.
The motion was approved unanimously.
The club is also working with the city on renovating the band shell in conjunction with the Anamosa Rotary Club as a way to mark the club’s centennial, having been first formed in 1923.
In other project updates, the extension of the Anamosa Fire Station is still awaiting substantial completion as it needs a CO/NO2 sensor replaced as it was not installed as laid out in the project specifications.
