The Anamosa P.E.O. Chapter will hold its 10th annual Spring Tea on Saturday, April 15, at Fawn Creek Country Club, Anamosa. The tea will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Guests will enjoy specialty teas and plates full of both sweet and savory “English tea”-style finger foods. Each table will be creatively decorated by a P.E.O. member with fine china, silver, linens, and centerpieces as well as a table favor at each place setting. Festive gifts baskets will be available again this year. Musicians will provide elegant live background music and a brief performance.
“Our chapter looks forward to hosting our annual tea on April 15. Each year we try to tweak things a bit so returning guests have something new to enjoy,” Nancy Mulford, Spring Tea chair, said. “The tea is a fun time to meet old friends and perhaps make some new ones. Chapter members use their creativity to decorate individual tables, sometimes with heirloom china. It’s a special time for our chapter and for our guests, and it’s all for a good cause: funding PEO projects which support women.”
Ever since this event began, the Spring Tea has attracted guests of all ages, including children and grandchildren. Many dress up, with some wearing hats or fascinators, and come back each year bringing friends and family members. The tea is a fun event that is also meaningful to teens and adults who are interested in supporting higher educational achievements for women.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization with 6 philanthropies that include 5 higher educational assistance scholarships and loan funds, as well as Cottey College, an independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 240,000 active members. The Anamosa chapter, Chapter FU, was organized in 1921.
Proceeds from the Spring Tea will be used to support educational opportunities to girls and women through the P.EO. Sisterhood.
P.E.O. chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the IRS. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the IRS requirements for a charitable income tax deduction. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.
The Spring Tea is open to the public. Cost is $15 per guest. To reserve a seat, a check made to P.E.O. Chapter FU can be mailed to P.E.O., P.O. Box 465, Anamosa, IA 52205. Tickets will also be available at the door though seating is limited. For more information about the Spring Tea, contact the Tea Chair, Nancy Mulford, at 319-480-8363 or mulfordn47@gmail.com.