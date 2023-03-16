PEO

The Spring Tea is returning this year for the local PEO chapter.

 Submitted

The Anamosa P.E.O. Chapter will hold its 10th annual Spring Tea on Saturday, April 15, at Fawn Creek Country Club, Anamosa. The tea will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy specialty teas and plates full of both sweet and savory “English tea”-style finger foods. Each table will be creatively decorated by a P.E.O. member with fine china, silver, linens, and centerpieces as well as a table favor at each place setting. Festive gifts baskets will be available again this year. Musicians will provide elegant live background music and a brief performance.

Recommended for you