Prior to the start of the 4th of July activities in Anamosa, the annual retiring of flags were held at the ballfields on Walworth Avenue. Jim Caswell, pictured, has led the retirement for 30 years and is himself retiring from that duty after this year’s event.
A bubble machine provided some additional entertainment at Anamosa’s Independence Day activities.
Siblings Ryan, front, and Daryn square off in a game of tic-tac-toe during Anamosa’s July 3rd festivities.
Destiny Ortman rears back to try to knock down a can of towers at Anamosa’s kids’ activities July 3rd.
Deputy James Rickels salutes as an American flag flies past.
A massive tractor dwarfed the competition.
Area fire departments turned out for the annual parade.
Dani Gravel and Jaelynn Kraus, the inaugural cowgirl queens proceed on their horses.
Jones County Pork Producers encourage consumption.
Members of the local American Legion post hitched a ride in an old fire truck as grand marshals.
The Oxford Junction color guard led off the city’s parade.
Oxford Junction’s ambulance service encourages parade goers to vote in favor of a levy for EMS funding.