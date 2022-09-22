Anamosa’s 2022 homecoming court was named at their assembly Sept. 13. Queen candidates are, from left to right, Emily Meyer, Hannah Greif, Maggie Wagner, Ava Scranton and Jenna Woods. King candidates are, from left to right, Cole Sigler, Ty Easterly, Will Pape, Gio Lopez and Nick Raine.
Royalty crowned: Jenna Woods and Gio Lopez were named Anamosa homecoming royalty at halftime of the football game against Northeast Goose Lake.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
The homecoming parade approached Main Street Anamosa Sept. 16.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Anamosa’s 2021 homecoming royalty, Grahm Humpal and Ava Claussen-Tubbs, returned to crown their successors Sept. 16.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Gio Lopez is congratulated by Grahm Humpal.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Jenna Woods hugs Ava Claussen-Tubbs after being announced as queen.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
The Anamosa Color Guard walked in the annual parade along with the rest of the student body of the high school.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
During the Panana games as part of Anamosa’s homecoming activities Sept. 16, students went head-to-head in tug of war matches as the rest of the student body watched on.