Color fun Aug 12, 2021 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Summer Nialy gets a face full of orange during the Color Run as part of the Olin Jamboree. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Emberlie Draper won the Cute Baby Contest at the Olin Jamboree. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Marcus Conlon reaches the end of the slide at the inflatables set up at Olin Park as part of the Olin Jamboree held Aug. 6 through 8. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Following the Aug. 6 Color Run, color bombs were set off in Olin Park. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Kandis and Jake Bixler get splashed with blue during the Color Run at the Olin Jamboree. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne-wheeled wonder: Unicycle on RAGBRAI route turns headsMidland/Springville baseball: Sauer, Koppes earn All-District honorsFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Eight in a rowAnamosa softball: Lubben, Watters earn prestigious All-State honorsFrank excited to lead Anamosa Fire DepartmentThe Supreme League debuts this fallRiders swarm Jones CountyNew bakery keeps it all in the familyAnamosa baseball: Raider trio cracks the codeMoving Wall coming to Solon Images Videos More Announcements Anniversary Jul 29, 2021 Mike and Pat Plueger Anniversary Jul 15, 2021 Ryleigh Kay Bader Jun 4, 2020 Norton’s 65th anniversary Apr 23, 2020 Anderson, Overman to wed Nov 14, 2019 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms