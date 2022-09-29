featured Goodbye for now Sep 29, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The “God Bless America” sculpture was disassembled Thursday, Sept. 22. It is being taken to a warehouse to be blasted and repainted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Lisbon purchasing LUCAS deviceBone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Ned and Cindy Rohwedder Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Engagement Jun 9, 2022 Birth Jun 9, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms