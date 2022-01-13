Eli Lambertsen (not pictured) was named the All-Around Youth Exhibitor at the Jones County 4-H Award Banquet Jan. 9 at the county’s extension office expo hall. Second was Callie Lynch, right, and third was Lauren Koehler.
The 4-H Jones County Council members are, first row from left: Emily Meyer, Callie Lynch, Lauren Koehler, Claire Hogan and Hannah Fishwild. Second row: Isaac Stensland, Lincoln Stensland and Ryan Ross. Not pictured is Jayda Thomsen.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Callie Lynch, Mace Schnoor and Elizabeth Riniker were recognized for livestock projects
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Courtesy of Pete Temple • Monticello Express
Miranda Rieken, Elizabeth Riniker and Callie Lynch each earned awards for their photography projects.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Leah Koehler (Prairie Hill), left, and Callie Lynch (Richland R&R), right, received Secretary Awards. Not pictured was Alex Bock (Be Original).
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Mace Schnoor, Leah Koehler and Keegan McElmeel earned awards for their FAST projects over the past year.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Callie Lynch, Lauren Koehler and Elizabeth Riniker earned Senior Awards.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Payton Curtis and Lauren Koehler were two of the Sweepstakes Award winners, presented to the top project in an area. Not pictured were Kylee McElmeel, Cooper Wickman, Wes Meyer and Eli Lambertsen.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
The Treasurer Award winners were Lauren Koehler (left) and Ryan Ross. Not pictured was Wes Meyer.
Courtesy of Pete Temple • Monticello Express
Audrey Zoller (Olin 4-H Club) earned one of two Historian Awards. Not pictured was Lily Moestchen (Prairie Hill).