Springville Fun Days Aug 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Residents lined Broadway Street in Springville for the Fun Days parade Aug. 13. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Linn County Fair royalty was present at Springville's Fun Day. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo A furry friend stuck his head out of a Springville Ready Mix truck during the parade. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Members of the Springville American Legion led off the Fun Days parade. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo The Springville Fire Department rolls down Broadway Aug. 13. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Everliegh Jaeger drops a Plinko puck at kids' activities at Springville Fun Days. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Springville dance and cheer teams performed. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Members of the Springville Color Guard walk down Broadway Street. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo The Colby's Auto float took an old car and gave it a tropical twist. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo