Jones County’s We Can Make a Difference Committee selected six charitable causes to donate to. Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones, left, and deputy auditor Michele Lubben, right, presented a check to Katie Bassett and Katie Heim for the Olin Splash Pad.
Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones, left, and deputy auditor Michele Lubben, right, presented a check to Benieta Wells and Doris Pazour of Anamosa Lunches for Youth.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones, left, and deputy auditor Michele Lubben, right, presented Kim Brooks with a check to support Every Child Reads.
Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones, left, and deputy auditor Michele Lubben, right, presented a check to Julie Finn with the Jones County Food Bank.
Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones, left, and deputy auditor Michele Lubben, right, presented a check to Sherri Hunt for Shop with a Cop.
Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones, left, and deputy auditor Michele Lubben, right, presented a check to Heather Weers for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
