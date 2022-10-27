Anamosa
Three years after trying to get the renovation of the Daly Creek Winery initially approved and 18 years after the police department moved into their supposedly temporary location, a bid was awarded to have work begin for their new home.
Anamosa
Three years after trying to get the renovation of the Daly Creek Winery initially approved and 18 years after the police department moved into their supposedly temporary location, a bid was awarded to have work begin for their new home.
Anamosa Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt took council members through the brief history of the police department’s home, the former library they moved into after sharing a space with city hall.
Even when the department moved in, there were already issues with the building—including the technology issue that was a driving factor in the library’s relocation. Among the other issues with the current police station and former library in its present condition included that it was only 1,400 square feet on the main level, no garage for the squad cars or on-street parking for the public, insufficient electrical wiring, not being Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and there were flooding issues in the basement and leaky sections of the roof.
There were also security and privacy concerns, particularly with the main room that served as not only a break room, but the server room, desk space and interview room. Public routinely have to be walked through the break room and other staff areas was the department conducts its business.
“It’s very embarrassing to tell people walking in to my department, ‘I apologize for this mess. I can’t do anything about it,’” Hoyt said. “We want to fix that. We want to look professional, we want to be professional, to the community and to those we bring in.”
The sticking point was whether the city had the necessary funds.
The budget for the project of $700,000 was set in December of 2020, when a loan for that amount was approved. If the project were to be approved, it comes with a base bid of $861,237 with an alternate additive bid of $13,300.00 to complete the exterior painting on the building for a total bid of $874,537.00. The estimated construction cost of the project was $991,545.00, as indicated in the engineer’s final cost opinion.
The approval was made possible as city administrator Michon Jackson was able to find the additional funding to pay for the majority of the project through funding budgeted for security cameras, totaling $153,520.97, arguing the new police station was a security matter. Such a move would leave $38,080.06 left on the base bid, which Jackson felt she could find in the budget if the completion date of the project was pushed back to allow the city to move some costs into the next fiscal year.
The low bidder, Dave’s Complete Construction of Delhi, said they were amenable to adjusting the completion date for the project from late April to July 15. With that accomplished, both Jackson and Hoyt asked for the project to be approved.
The council members did so unanimously.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.