Pastor Rodger Good, right, from the First Congregational United Church of Christ hands the newly arrived Pounds-for-the-Pantry Challenge trophy to Susan Koppenhaver, left, from St. Paul Lutheran Church as Julie Finn, center, from Hawkeye Area Community Action Program looks on.
Back in 2021, the First Congregational United Church of Christ (FUCC) came up with the idea for the Pounds-for-the-Pantry Challenge to solicit donations for the Jones County Food Bank.
For the past two years, the drive has pitted First Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church against each other to see who could get the most in donations from October through December, with the winner being rewarded with a traveling trophy and bragging rights.
FUCC reigned supreme in the first year with St. Paul taking the second year. In total, the drive collected 3,848 in 2021 and 3,256 in 2023 in a mix of food and monetary donations.
“I think people have been generous with their donations and very conscious of the people who are food insecure,” Susan Koppenhaver, representing St. Paul Lutheran Church, said.
The drive is in addition to what they do throughout the year to assist the food bank. Pastor Rodger Good said a cart for donations sits in the FUCC’s sanctuary year-round that people are always dropping items in and Koppenhaver said St. Paul’s has something similar. Good said the church’s newsletter always tries to inform the congregation on what the needs for the pantry are at a given time.
“We have a focus every month on what the food pantry needs,” Good said.
Though the focus is there year-round, the churches can see people being spurred on by the friendly competition.
“People really do clean out their pantries,” Koppenhaver said.
In addition to a traveling trophy, a plaque is being installed to the Lawrence Community Center. For 2023, the churches are hoping that other organizations will join in and be a part of the drive.