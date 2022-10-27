Springville
The Linn County Conservation Board hosted a public input meeting regarding the Grant Wood Trail.
The goal of the meeting, which was held Oct. 18 at Springville’s legion post, was just to gather information on a trio of options by X20.
The board is currently attempting to figure out the best way to connect the City of Springville with the Grant Wood Trail. The trail is located off of Highway 13 near Marion’s Waldo’s Rock Park. An underpass under the four lanes of Highway 13 connects with new trails coming east out of Marion.
The first option would see the trail go in at X20 in a former railroad bed. The pros were that the trial would be separated from the former railway facility, the railroad bed would provide a solid base, and it had the least amount of utility and right of way costs. The cons of the location would be it’s located next to wastewater ponds, there would be higher construction costs, and it would have a shared roadway with Bolton Manor Road.
Option two would connect the trail on the west side of X20. Pros for that area included that the location where people would cross, the roads are at low-traffic areas, and the crossing at Bolton Manor Road is at a stop-controlled intersection. Cons included that it would place the trail closer to the roadway, there were drainage control concerns, the route was less desirable, it had the highest easement costs of all the options, and it would likely require utility poles to be relocated.
Option three would connect on the east side of X20. Under the positives for this option were that it would not require a culver with the interchange going in at X20, it would require fewer front yard easements, and it had the lowest construction costs. Cons included that it would see the trail closer to the roadway, there were drainage control concerns, it would have higher easement costs, the route was less desirable, and it would require two roadway crossings at Bolton Manor Road and one crossing at X20.
The sole goal of the meeting was to get feedback on the proposed updates. At this early stage, there was no preferred option.
“We had a spirited turnout with about 75 folks that signed in. We are in the process of evaluating all the public comments received; in fact, they are still coming in by mail,” Todd Happel, with engineering firm Anderson Bogert, said.
The feedback that they have had a chance to review is wide-ranging.
“Comments are all over the board between the various routes to Springville and whether to ultimately provide a paved trail for all users versus keeping the segment as natural as possible. We have not had a chance to decompress with staff on further direction,” Happel said.
“It is clear the goal will be to provide a balance of minimizing impacts to current natural setting on this section of the GWT and preparing for increased trail users throughout the corridor in the future.”
The goal is for a preferred trail to be selected in time for the Iowa Department of Transportation to include as a part of their plans for the X20 interchange.
Springville is just one of the improvements concerning the trail underway. The trail is currently undergoing improvements from Waldo’s Rock Park, which is located just east of Highway 13 to Oxley Road. This 2.8-mile section will be hard surfaced (asphalt) with a grass shoulder. Completion is expected in the fall of 2022. County right-of-way areas will be used to reconnect the trail east of this section where there are gaps at to Creekside Road. Bid letting for this paving project takes place in the fall of 2022.
Additional study is taking place on the grass trail route from Creekside Road to Paralta.
Updating working is also being done on the trail between Waldo’s Rock Park in Marion to Oxley Road as asphalt is applied on this section of the trail. Work is expected to be completed late October.