A new student-driven project aimed at addressing food insecurity in the Anamosa school district made its first delivery last week as the Raider Market opened for business.
The market will offer access to a food pantry to those in the Anamosa school district. Food and other items for the pantry have been made possible through a partnership from with the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP), the organization that administers the county’s food bank. Funding needed to help make the project a reality came from the Anamosa Community School District Foundation and the Jones County Community Foundation, which helped build shelving, order a refrigerator, purchase hygiene items and have basic organizational items for the pantry.
Students aided with the construction, with a construction class building shelves for the storage room, and graphic design, with students helping generate ideas for the logo. A group of students will also work the Raider Market weekly to gain employment skills. Volunteers from both the district and the community at large will be used to distribute the boxes.
With the initial distribution under their belt, the district is pleased with how the kickoff went.
“Our first distribution was a success. We made 39 boxes for our families,” Jennifer Simmen, learning engagement specialist at the high school, said.
The plan is for the market to distribute boxes twice monthly, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The market is available for any family who has a student within or working at the district. Families in need that meet the requirements are encouraged to reach out to a school counselor for more information.
For those in the community looking to help, Simmen encouraged families to donate to the Jones County Food Bank and keep an eye on the district’s communication channels, where future needs for the market will be communicated if they arise.
