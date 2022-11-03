Anamosa High School’s Raider Productions will be taking the stage for their fall play this weekend as Neil Simon’s “Fools” will be coming to the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center stage.
The story follows Leon, a schoolteacher who takes a new job tutoring Sophia, the daughter of the town’s doctor. Leon soon learns that there is a curse on the village that makes everyone stupid and finds his life complicated when he falls in love with his pupil.
“This has been one I watched when I was in high school when I went to a theater festival and it’s just one that really stuck with me because I just think it’s hilarious,” director Dani Helmich said on why the play was chosen. “I’m excited to do it because it’s one in my memories that is awesome.”
Helmich will be assisted by Matt English, a veteran of the Starlighters stage who’s assisting in a school production as an assistant director for the first time. He and Helmich alternate working with both cast and crew, depending on what’s called for on a given day and English is excited to bring his expertise to this latest production. He was looking for a new outlet into which to channel his passions, and this role was perfect.
“Since I already work here, it was a nice fit,” English said.
For the students, the opportunity to act out the ridiculousness of the town’s idiotic curse has been a fun challenge.
“It’s really fun getting to act stupid because you get to do stuff with no explanation,” Maddy Fischer, who plays the doctor and father of Sophia, said.
As the lone “smart person” in town, it offered Gio Lopez a fun opportunity.
“It’s interesting how I interact with them because I’ve got to moments where I’ve got to be sympathetic, but at the same time judgmental about how they’re acting,” he said.
This role is very dialogue heavy for Lopez in the lead, which he’s enjoyed, especially given his character’s intelligence.
“I like how in depth he speaks, his choice of words,” he said.
Students are excited for audiences to see the play. Lopez hopes audiences will enjoy the turn his character takes in the second act, while Fischer said she can’t wait for people to see the play’s villain.
“I definitely think Caleb [Warren]’s character Gregor is going to be something that everyone’s going to love,” she said. “He’s acting evil in the stupidest way possible.”
There will be three shows Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.