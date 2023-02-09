Randi Lea Smith
Randi Lea Smith (Ketelsen), 70, of Anamosa passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 4 with her family by her side. Randi fought a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s disease for over a decade.
Randi enjoyed life to the fullest and was always wanting to help others, especially children. She was a para-educator for almost 30 years at West Middle School in Anamosa. During that time, she worked with several amazing students. It has been heartwarming to hear stories about the positive impacts Randi had on her former students. She always rooted for the underdogs and was quick to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. She was the definition of selflessness. Randi met Kenny Smith in 1972 and they would have been married for 50 years on May 18. Thank God Randi was there to keep Kenny somewhat in line during those 50 years. Randi was a wonderful wife, a magnificent mother, and a generous grandmother. She had the kindest soul but could turn into a mama grizzly bear if you did anything to hurt her family or friends. Speaking of friends, she had so many fantastic friends. She cared for her friends and truly cherished the memories she made with them.
Randi loved her friends, family get-togethers, holidays, animals (especially Lenny and Kilo), reading, music, going on daily walks, art, cooking incredible meals, being outside in the sun, watching sports (Go Hawks/Cubs), vodka tonics with a twist of lime, trips to Hawaii, dance floors, going on car rides, camping, gardening, Wapsi Country Club, baking the best desserts, but most of all, she loved her grandson, her children and Kenny. Randi was a lover and nurturer that had a heart made of pure gold. We are going to miss her warm hugs, positive vibes and kind spirit. We know Randi is in a better place now and is already helping others in heaven.
Randi is survived by her husband, Kenny; her children, Ryan, Sean and Abby; her grandson, Kingston and her sisters, Debbie and Krista.
Randi is preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Peggy Ketelsen; and brother, King Ketelsen.
We will honor Randi with a celebration of life that will definitely include great food, good music and an open bar at Wapsi Country Club when the weather gets warmer. She would want us to throw a party, dance, laugh and share fun stories in the sun. This has been a difficult journey for our family, but we have had some strong support along the way.
We would like to give a special thank you to Hannah Houska. Her positive energy and compassion have done so much for Randi and our family the last few years. Hannah’s strength has helped carry us through the destruction that this horrible disease can cause. Randi loves you and we love you, Hannah. Randi has had many others help her get to life’s finish line. We want to thank the staff at Pinicon Place, Meadowview, and Mercy Hospice for helping Randi find peace as pain free as possible. We appreciate everyone that has reached out, visited, or has had Randi in their thoughts. Please consider helping a family in need, donating to a local humane society, supporting our public schools/teachers, donating to Camp Courageous, or volunteering your time to help children because that’s what Randi would want most. Rest easy, Randi...LOVE will always remember.
