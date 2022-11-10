jex-11102022-nws-americorps-xxa
Monarch tagging was just one of many events that AmeriCorps intern Hailey Hughes worked on.

 Courtesy of Michele Olson

From spring to early fall, I was given the opportunity to work as an AmeriCorps naturalist helping Michele Olson, the current Jones County Naturalist, with providing environmental education to the community. Before I started working as a naturalist, last summer, I worked as a seasonal worker at Central Park, where I got the chance to meet the hard-working people of Jones County Conservation. I helped to take care of Central Park campground and worked on various environmental restoration projects around different properties of Jones County. When I was still a seasonal worker, I helped the last AmeriCorps naturalist, Diana Reuber, with various projects of her own, and I had the chance to learn more about her position and her work through the group of AmeriCorps.

AmeriCorps is an organization committed to helping local communities around the country, whether that be by providing aid after natural disasters, building homes for families in need, or providing environmental education. They provide financial support to their volunteers, and you have the chance to earn an educational award at the end of the term which you can use for your own personal school loans or for a family member’s student loans. AmeriCorps also provides training opportunities in areas such as child mental health, how to be inclusive with everyone in your community, and even how to properly construct a resume. All of this makes AmeriCorps an enriching experience that will definitely help you grow not only in your career but as a person.

