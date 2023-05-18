As Jones County supervisors continued to take stock of where they were in relation to their use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, they heard from both an organizer of an existing project and elected officials about a new project to consider funds for May 9.
First, the Olin Splash pad updated the supervisors on the progress they had made. The organizing committee has raised about $31,000, and they need about $84,000 to start the work with a total project cost of around $100,000. The funds raised had exclusively been from community families, though the project hoped for business support in the future.
Given the nature of ARPA funds and the fact that they needed to be spent on projects that would be completed by the end of 2026, the supervisors were hesitant at committing ARPA funds at this time, particularly given that they were still waiting on clarity on other project costs. The project had applied for a few grants but said some grants, like those from the Jones County Community Foundation, would be contingent on the project being completed within the year.
Organizers were just concerned that if nothing tangible can be shown, the project would lose steam and, they hoped to be able to build it next year.
“I just don’t want it to lose gas,” Katie Bassett said.
Officials said they’d like to support the project in the same way they’ve supported similar projects like Cascade’s pool and the playground in Monticello, in the range of $10,000, and would be able to give more details in a couple of months.
That discussion was immediately followed by recorder Sheri Jones and auditor Whitney Hein talking with the supervisors about a project to digitize county records. For the recorder’s office, the digitization would include both the indexes for the deed records and the deeds themselves and other mixed recorded documents from 1984-1993 for access on a portal. Work for the auditor’s office would include online transfer books from 1866 to the present, board of supervisor minutes dating back to 1861 and the county’s election documents since 1974.
The benefits were twofold.
“It’s good for the public to have access to these records online,” Hein said. “I’m also more interested in the preservation aspect. If there would be a fire or something like that…those records would just be gone.”
To do the books onsite, it would cost Arca Preservation about $163,000, the lower of the bids. There would then be an additional fee for hosting a site. Hein said some of the oldest books were getting to be very fragile, with Jones adding that rebinding books cost $1,500 to $1,600 per book.