Anamosa
The meeting room of the Jones County supervisors was packed with rural residents wanting to bend their ear about the dangerous conditions on the county’s gravel roads.
Multiple residents spoke up at the Feb. 21 board meeting during the public comment period and addressed what they believed was becoming a safety issue.
Michael Curtis, resident of 102nd Street, said their road outside of Anamosa was impassable on both sides, leaving them no good options.
“We have moved our cars to the Baptist church because we can’t get in and out of our road with cars. I’ve got a pickup truck, so I shuttle us back and forth,” he said. “If an emergency were to happen, I don’t know if an ambulance could get back there or a fire truck.”
“I know people will sometimes say, ‘You chose to live on a gravel road,’ but we don’t choose to live on a gravel road in a third-world country. I think we deserve better,” Mary Curtis added, noting that soon families would need school buses to traverse the road.
Fellow 102nd Street resident, Holly Randall, said driving the road in her Jeep with her small children made her feel unsafe.
“This road is so bad that I cringe driving my children to school. It’s not safe. I’m going to end up in a ditch, and who’s going to get me out?” she said. “My kids do not feel safe in their car seats in the back as we’re being pulled to the side.”
For a resident of 120th Avenue in Scotch Grove, heavy trucks from the hog confinement lot have similarly made that road impassible from one side.
Charlie Summers of Olin questioned the size of the rock being put on the road, one inch, as well as the makeup of the rocks they were getting from the quarries. He stated their road on 148th Street had black spots and a faulty base that needed to be addressed.
“It’s been an ongoing problem for years…now it’s come to a head,” he said.
Supervisors told the crowd that they’ve been discussing the matter for a number of weeks now, making notes on each of the roads mentioned.
“We’ve been talking about this for a month and a half,” supervisor John Schlarmann said.
They noted it was all about figuring out how to make use of the funds at their disposal.
“We have to figure out the purse strings to figure out how to get the better rock on the road,” supervisor Jeff Swisher.
The county had discussed the previous week a plan to put 800 tons per mile on stretches of roads and core out a handful of areas come spring, but investing in dumping a ton of rock on roads now was not the best use of funds.
“There will be changes,” assistant to the engineer Todd Postel said. “It’s going to take some time. We’re moving some stuff around. We’re going to have more available funds, and we’re going to be a little more involved in attacking these situations.”