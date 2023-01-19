Anamosa
At their Jan. 16 meeting, the Anamosa school board unanimously passed a resolution opposing Gov. Kim Reynolds’s proposed plan to introduced educational savings accounts.
The adopted resolution reads, “The Anamosa Community School District Board of Directors is striving to make this district the school of choice.
Public school finances are already under stress especially with recent expansion to unlimited open enrollment to any public school in Iowa.
The Anamosa Community School District Board of Directors is opposed to adopting Educational Savings Accounts (ESAs) at this time.”
The passage of a resolution was on the agenda, though the board members elected to go with their own targeted resolution as opposed to the resolution provided.
“I’m concerned of the effectiveness of a template resolution coming from a political organization because I believe legislators turn that off,” board member Matt McQuillen said, further noting that it did not accurately reflect his position.
What to pass, if anything, was a point of conversation for board members who were hesitant, either not wanting to seem that they were against private schools or struggling to accurately put their opinion out concisely when school finances were so complicated.
The one member of the public, Phil Bonafazi, who spoke, encouraged the board “stay out of politics,” but superintendent Darren Hanna said that goes both ways.
“I agree it’s political, but to say it’s political just on this side would be not true,” he said, citing not only this bill, but moving to cut property taxes, which is a big portion of how schools get their funding, and supplemental state aid funding lagging well behind inflation. “If you don’t think this is going to have an impact, all of this, on the number of staff we have in this district, then we need to go back and I’ll do a refresher.”
Back in public comment time, Bonafazi said the district’s focus should be elsewhere.
“It’s like Microsoft and Bill Gates saying, ‘We don’t want an Apple out there to compete against us.’ It’s going to happen. That is a given,” he said.
However, the board members felt it was important to say something.
“The motions that are happening in Des Moines, where they are changing the rules of procedures to be able to push it through, when you look around and 60% of people in the state of Iowa don’t agree with it,” board president Carl Chalstrom said.
“To me, the basis is it’s not the money, it’s the foundational process of the community. We pool our tax dollars for the benefit of the whole community. That’s where the schools come in. For 150-plus years, we’ve had schools with that benefit…When we start tearing away at the fabric…what’s next? ‘I don’t want to put my money towards a police station or a fire department. I want those tax dollars back so I can hire my own.’”
Other concerns raised by the board members included not the same requirements of transparency are required for private schools when it came to finances, the numbers not making sense when it comes to tuition cost and the amount the average Iowan puts in when compared to how much money parents were getting back, taxpayer funding being funneled disproportionally into religious institutions and being against taking funding from education savings accounts from the available pot instead of making it a new revenue stream.