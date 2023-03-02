Anamosa
Following another round of complaints about the gravel road system, the Jones County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Feb. 23 to discuss further action.
When looking at the funding options, the county was somewhat limited.
Auditor Whitney Hein said the county could look at possibly selling the old Monticello shop, reallocating funds within the department or setting an election to adjust how the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds were allocated. The 75/25% split for secondary roads and rural property tax relief, respectively, passed back in 1999. The county could also utilize some American Rescue Plan Act funds.
What the county did not have a lot of wiggle room for was transferring funds from the rural basic and general basic funds, with the county at maximum for the transfer amount into the secondary road fund, per Iowa Code.
“If we add more money to those funds, that doesn’t mean we can increase our transfers,” Hein said.
Engineer Derek Snead said when it came to coming up with ways to get more funds available for putting rock on roads, the department could rearrange sales tax funds to get $600,000 into rock for this fiscal year and in the next year modify the five-year construction plan to push a small structure project on 200th Avenue, budgeted at $400,000, to another fiscal year. The county could move a grading project at 130th Street from Central Park to Highway 38, currently scheduled for the 2028 fiscal year to the waiting list and push a planned Circle Drive project back a year. The county could also lessen the amount of asphalt projects to assist with carryover.
The moves would allow the county to rock approximately 160 miles of roads at 800 ton per mile over the next two years.
In trying to figure out how to fund the efforts for the needed rock over the next few years, supervisors disagreed on how best to go about it, with supervisors floating the idea of utilizing some of the county’s ARPA funds.
Supervisor Joe Oswald said he felt the board needed to carefully consider what using those funds for that purpose would mean.
“Are we then going to fund some of those city streets with ARPA money as well?” he asked, noting the county had been approached about it in the past. “It ought to be fair across the board.”
Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said such a move would signal a change of pace from what the county had identified for projects.
“I would have no problem explaining to a taxpayer why I did that,” supervisor Jeff Swisher said.
The supervisors approved directing the engineer to fill holes when the weather allowed for it, including the utilization of two-inch rock to fill deep holes. The larger rock would only be used in certain situations.
Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked about the possibility of doubling the amount of rock for this fiscal year to address the issues in the system and asked that it be discussed at the next meeting.
The potential use of ARPA funds for rock was put on the Feb. 28 agenda for discussion.