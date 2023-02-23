Anamosa
As part of the ongoing discussion on the county’s gravel roads, Jones County engineer Derek Snead discussed potential options for spring to try to address trouble areas.
The department was targeting utilizing 800 tons per mile of rock for the county would get an inch-and-a-half of coverage on the county’s 18-foot width spread. This is double the amount of rock the county has utilized over the top. With gaining efficiency, by ordering more rock at fewer locations, Snead hopes for some per ton savings.
Snead was looking to “core out” at a couple different locations that were consistently bad in 300-foot segments.
“That’ll cover a lot of those bad spots out there,” Snead said, noting it was also the length that could be accomplished in a good day of work. “If you were to dig out, depending on how the operations went, one or two days would be the closure at that location.”
A complication for those areas will be getting rid of the materials which cannot just be repurposed elsewhere.
“Sometimes, we will have to go farther away to get rid of that material,” he said.
The department is looking at engineering fabric at a couple of locations to make a separation between the larger stones and the surface level of the roads to help get water flowing to the edges of the road. That process is expensive and would only be applicable to certain locations.
The department is eying a couple of drainage projects, and the engineer will be getting more involved in the rock process.
In other road discussions, a resident on Forest Chapel Road, Bill Roffey, asked about the conditions there, saying that his truck and equipment was constantly covered in mud. Roffey asked why the road had never been paved, despite being on the five-year road plan when he moved there more than 20 years ago now.
“One of the reasons we bought that piece of property is it was in the five-year road plan to be paved,” he said but that it was later dropped.
Snead said it illustrates how the five-year road plan had changed.
“The Jones County construction program used to be significantly different 20 years ago. If you looked back at those old projects, there used to be about 65 to 80 projects on it. Essentially, any request that was made by almost anybody would likely get a project put on it, as opposed to having a program where we have right now, where whatever funding we have being allocated in a five-year span, that’s what’s on the program,” he said.
