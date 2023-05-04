Nearly 200 miles of Jones County’s gravel road system will be getting rock after supervisors approved the low bids for contract rock April 25.
The base contract approved allowed for 186 miles to be rocked and the possibility for 12.5 more miles to be added covering six roads. Assistant to the engineer Todd Postel said the department was very pleased with where the bids came out.
“Prices came in extremely good, 1% increase is all,” he said. “We were very pleased.”
Postel said when estimating the price, they didn’t fully take into account how much hauling the extra rock would save them on the unit price.
To provide the necessary funding, approximately $1.8 million for the 198.5 miles, $400,000 would need to be allocated, either from Local Option Sales Tax (LOT) funding or the use of interest on American Rescue Plan Act funding. With LOT money, it was available but would lower the fund and push other projects on the five-year road plan back to a later date. When asked their preference, supervisors signaled they’d prefer ARPA funding which would require the passage of a resolution.
To accomplish that, a budget amendment would be needed, tentatively slated to be approved at the meeting May 30.
The county had already received three of the four contracts back, and rocking had already begun on some roads.