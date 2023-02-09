Having been a topic of conversation for a number of weeks, the condition of the county’s gravel roads spilled over into engineer Derek Snead’s budget presentation as supervisors discussed the best way to try to address the condition of the county’s gravel roads.
A lot of time was spent discussing the current budget year. The county was set to pay $1.7 million for contract rock for the current year, up from $1.3 million the previous year. Supervisors expressed an interest in seeing the county taking a more targeted approach, putting more rock at problem areas, but hitting fewer spots overall. Snead said the danger in not addressing roads with constant layers via contract rocks would force the roads that currently are performing well to decline.
A continuation of the type of rock put on roads was also continued from the previous week. Supervisors discussed the possibility of utilizing more Mac base, two- or three-inch rocks. Snead explained it helps prevent seepage from the subbase but requires deep ditches alongside the road to handle wetter conditions. The rock has been used to good effect in places like Central Park.
However, Snead said he was more interested in trying to adjust the tonnage per miles and “core out” certain areas at fewer areas over the course of the next year.
“The majority of the rock that you lose from your gravel roads is not from a crushing action…On our high traveled roadways, 80, 90, 100 vehicles a day, that is material lost from regular traffic, not even semis or heavy traffic,” Snead said.
Other topics discussed included the wages, which Snead said they would need to look at as the department was falling behind.