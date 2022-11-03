Rodney Yeisley, 54, of Morley, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Friends called from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Memorial service followed at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Guillermo Bongolan officiated. Burial will be held privately in Paralta Cemetery, rural Springville, at a later date.
Rodney Lee Yeisley was born Sept. 6, 1968, in Anamosa, the son of Orland and Marilyn (Parker) Yeisley. He grew up on the family farm and attended schools in both Martelle and Anamosa. In addition to working on the farm while growing up, he also worked at Swanson Glass, did carpet installation work with Kurt Engelbart, and construction work for Pyramid Construction.
He will be remembered as a very private person who loved fishing, video games, visiting National and State Parks, and working on home projects. He was very fond of mashed potatoes and enjoyed spending time with close friends and family, but most especially his brother Troy.
Rodney is survived by his father Orland of Springville, brother Shannon of Monticello, sister Audrey (Chad) Wheeler of Cedar Rapids and brother Troy of Morley, in addition to many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn and his grandparents.
