Ronald Wink, 81, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha following a brief illness.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Jan. 12, 2023 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Dave Raemisch officiated.
Ronald Dale Wink was born Nov. 8, 1941 at Anamosa. He was the son of Dale and Doris Eilers Wink. Ron attended school in Martelle. Ron started working at the Anamosa Silo Company. He also farmed part-time Ron was employed at Star Buildings for 47 years. Ron married Mary Wennekamp March 25, 1962.
Ron and Mary enjoyed going to auctions, bus trips, traveling, gardening, and square dancing, IH Tractors, woodworking, making furniture and custom metal handrails. Most of all he treasured time spent with his family.
Surviving are his five children, Rick (Michelle) Cedar Rapids, Mike (Pam), Greg (Angie), Brian, all of Monticello, Cindy (Leighton) Cady, Marion; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lavern (Phoung) of Stockton, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary; his brothers, Jim and Chuck Wink; a niece Kathy Wink; mother and father-in-law, John and Augusta Wennekamp, sister and brother in-law, Judy (Leonard) Siepker.
Memorials may be made to the Oldorf Hospice House. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Ron’s family and sign the online guest book.