State Auditor Rob Sand today urged leaders in Iowa’s rural communities to apply for funding from the Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas (ERA) program. The program is designed to provide financial investment, technical assistance and other resources to advance clean energy in communities with fewer than 10,000 people.
“This can be an economic boost for places like my hometown,” Sand said. “This is an economical way for our rural communities to build clean energy systems, upgrade or replace their aging energy infrastructures and reduce energy costs,” Sand said.
The funding is offered by the Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Solutions and is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program provides up to $10 million dollars to each community that advances clean energy technologies in rural areas. Examples of qualifying projects include community-scale solar and wind structures, grid modernization and systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
ERA also provides up to $100 million dollars for large-scale projects that benefit multiple communities or require multiple installations. Examples include utility-scale solar and wind farms, grid modernizations with multiple substations and bioreactors using locally available biomass to replace fossil fuel use.
Applicants need to act fast. Project concept papers are due by 4 p.m. on April 14. The deadline for the full application is 4 p.m. on June 28. For more information on ERA and to begin the application process, go to Energy.gov.