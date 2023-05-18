Ryan Toenjes
1978-2023
Ryan Scott Toenjes, died unexpectedly in his sleep Friday May 12, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church rural, Monticello. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate the services. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Ryan’s family and sign the online guest book.
Ryan was born in Dubuque, March 11, 1978, and was welcomed into the Toenjes family by his loving and devoted parents Douglas and Janis (Lehman) Toenjes. He loved to share fond stories of his childhood playing with cousins, his “gang” of friends and going on vacations with family friends. His love of his large family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends helped to shape his warm personality and kind heart.
Ryan spent his youth immersed in the Monticello community. He was a Boy Scout and enjoyed other Monticello activities. He had many fond memories from his years of playing sports and as a student of Monticello schools (class of 1996). During high school Ryan started a career at Fareway Grocery stores where he continued to work for over 20 years. During his time with Fareway he met many dear friends, and he loved to meet and help customers on a daily basis. After graduation from high school, he attended Kirkwood Community College where he studied Agricultural Science with an emphasis in Swine Production.
After graduation from Kirkwood, Ryan, together with his parents, started “Toenjes Show Pigs” at their farm in Center Junction. On the farm, Ryan found his calling helping youth raise and show quality hogs at various expos, shows and county and state fairs. During this time, he formed wonderful relationships with many people within the countrywide show pig community. He loved his work with hogs so much, he then worked for Hog Slat for about seven years. Off the farm, he found enjoyment in bowling leagues.
Ryan met the love of his life and future wife, Nancy Miller, in the winter of 2017. They later married in March of 2019 at Camp Courageous Sill Barn with a reception at the Berndes Center. Together they enjoyed traveling and visiting various midwest towns, and their date night weekend adventures. Together they welcomed the joy and light of their lives, Taylor Toenjes. Ryan felt great pride in his new roles as husband and father and was looking forward to watching Taylor grow.
The loss of Ryan is one that will be felt throughout the Monticello community as well as the show pig community. His loss will be felt during every milestone and special occasion. He was a truly kind and giving individual that always thought of others. We; his family, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, are comforted by the knowledge that he will always be with us, helping to guide us through the challenging days ahead.